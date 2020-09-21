​​Listen & Subscribe to BiB

Formerly of the New England-based folk-rock duo The Story, Jonatha Brooke has been writing songs, making records, and touring since the early 90’s. After four major label releases, she started her own independent label in 1999 and has since released eight more albums including her most recent: 2019’s EP Imposter, Jonatha has co-written songs with Katy Perry and The Courtyard Hounds among others. She’s also written for four Disney films and numerous television shows including composing/performing the theme song for Joss Whedon’s Dollhouse. In 2014, Brooke debuted her one woman musical and companion album My Mother Has Four Noses at the Duke Theater in New York City. The show ran for three months to rave reviews and was a critic’s pick in the New York Times who called it “both funny and wrenching.”

