We had the pleasure of interviewing Joy Denalane over Zoom video!

R&B songstress Joy Denalane aka Germany’s queen of soul shares her US debut album LET YOURSELF BE LOVED via Motown Records. Listen here.

“I wanted to make a classic soul album”, says Joy Denalane. “Stylistically, I wanted to move in the phase from the end of the sixties to about 1973.”

With LET YOURSELF BE LOVED Joy is making her definitive soul statement. The Motown album is in equal parts self-assertion, genealogy and homage to the great classics of the genre. A musical masterpiece where Denalane confidently brings together all the strands of her previous work. Nevertheless, she is not interested in vintage simulations of old soul recordings. She is driven by showing her musical identity. The album includes her singles “I Believe (Feat. BJ The Chicago Kid)” “I Gotta Know” and “Top Of My Love.” Recently Joy performed her track “Be Here In The Morning (Feat. CS Armstrong)” on COLORS.

Joy has collaborated with the likes of Raekwon, Lupe Fiasco, Bilal, Common, Hugh Masakela and more. Joy’s talent, emotional honesty, the culturally complex story of her life and natural beauty make her an incredibly attractive and versatile artist. Joy is the essence of the modern, global, black woman. She is the daughter of a South African father and a German mother and was born in the divided city of Berlin. Her access to African music and rhythms as well as her love of American soul music made her an enthusiastic follower and participant of the up-and-coming Hip-Hop movement, which found a home in the culturally diverse city of Berlin at an early age. At the same time, she was inspired by singers like Aretha Franklin, Letta M’Bulu and Mary J Blige, who gave her the energy and courage to combine all these musical backgrounds and create her own unique style. She is strong, beautiful, sensitive, a working mother and an ambitious artist.

LET YOURSELF BE LOVED Tracklist

Wounded Love Be Here In The Morning (Feat. CS Armstrong) I Believe (Feat. BJ The Chicago Kid) The Ride I Gotta Know Hey Dreamer Stand Love Your Love Top Of My Love Let Yourself Be Loved Put In Work

