Bringin’ it Backwards: Interview with JT Roach

The Madison born JT Roach is a singer, songwriter and music producer now based in Los Angeles. No sonic frontier has proven too treacherous for him to take on, as his creative abilities and ethereal signature span across genres including folk, pop and dance music.

JT’s been recognized on an international scale as the winner of NBC’s Songland season finale with his song “Somebody To Love” which was placed with One Republic. As a writer, JT has penned numerous hits including “Wherever You Go” by Jonas Blue, “Intruders” by Jessie Reyez, “Potions” by SLANDER x Said The Sky, and Dove Cameron’s “Out Of Touch.” Other notable cuts include work with Lil Jon, Yandel, Becky G, French Montana, Skip Marley, Mat Kearney, Nicky Romero, Emmit Fenn and Krewella.

Because of his iconic powerful sound, JT has had major success in sync partnerships with brands like Netflix, Star, American Ninja Warrior, and Fox Sports, as well as numerous movie trailers including “Molly’s Game.” His solo works have been streamed over 20 million times on Spotify.

