Bringin’ it Backwards: Interview with 19&YOU

Listen & Subscribe to BiB

We had the pleasure of interviewing 19&YOU over Zoom video!

19&YOU recently released their self-titled debut EP. With this 7-track collection of alt-pop songs, 19&YOU delivers an expressive narrative filled with coming-of-age tales regarding ex-lovers, past celebrations, and the pursuit of self-discovery amidst the chaos and heartbreaks.

19&YOU says this of their EP:“Our debut EP ’19&YOU’ touches on heartbreak, transition, and longing. We started writing this EP when Noah came to visit us (Cam, Jack, and Liam), when we were studying abroad in Australia. At that time, we were all going through heartbreak and decided one night to make a song using that shared experience. That was the start of 19&YOU. We write from experience and relatability, which is why we believe our fans will be able to really connect with the tracks on the EP.”

The opening track, “PART OF YOU (with Carlie Hanson)”, serves as a sweeping tribute to love and the fond memories of a former life. “PART OF YOU” underlines lead singer Cameron Graves’ honeyed vocals and the band’s penchant for crisp arrangements and soft pop. The song is further elevated by the angelic and impactful vocals of Carlie Hanson.

The band, growing their fan base with the success of each release, has been able to capture the attention of several publications, radio, and playlist features, including Zane Lowe at Beats 1, Apple Music’s Pop Chill playlist, Spotify’s soda playlist, MTV, CLASH, AltPress, Ones to Watch, Lyrical Lemonade, LADYGUNN, American Songwriter, The Line of Best Fit, and more.

More Info

Meet 19&YOU. This is the story of boy meets girl, boy pursues girl to Sydney, and then boy unexpectedly makes new friends and creates a band instead of chasing love. Noah Taylor (executive producer) was love-struck when he followed a girl around the world. He ended up crashing at a friend’s place in Australia, where he subsequently came across Cameron Graves (vocals), Jackson Leitch (guitar), and Liam Wallis (drums). An instant camaraderie took flight and the four guys started a band within days. In the following months via virtual sessions, the newly formed group completed their first batch of songs in one week. For the band, ‘19’ represents an age in life between adolescence and adulthood that’s full of transformative moments. Following their move to Los Angeles in June 2020, 19&YOU is gearing up for a 2021 breakthrough that begins with their debut EP.

We want to hear from you! Please email Tera@BringinitBackwards.com.

www.BringinitBackwards.com

#podcast #interview #bringinbackpod #19andyou #zoom #aspn #americansongwriter #americansongwriterpodcastnetwork

Listen & Subscribe to BiB

Follow our podcast on Instagram and Twitter!