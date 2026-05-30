Jimmy Buffett’s First Big Hit Was Inspired by His Future Wife

Most people think of “Margaritaville” when they think of Jimmy Buffett songs. The song is, without question, the biggest hit of Buffett’s career. But before “Margaritaville”, Buffett released several other songs, including “Come Monday”. Out in 1974 and inspired by his future wife, “Come Monday” is Buffett’s first big hit at radio.

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On his Living & Dying in ¾ Time album, “Come Monday” is a somewhat autobiographical tune about Buffett, who toured on the weekends but was able to return home on Monday. The song says, “Headin’ up to San Francisco / For the Labor Day weekend show / I got my Hush Puppies on / I guess I never was meant for glitter rock and roll / And honey, I didn’t know / That I’d be missin’ you so / Come Monday, it’ll be all right / Come Monday, I’ll be holding you tight / I spent four lonely days in a brown L.A. haze / And I just want you back by my side”.

Buffett was inspired to write “Come Monday” after he met Jane Slagsvol, whom he married in 1977. A model, she was in Key West on spring break when Buffett met her, and the two fell in love. Slagsvol also stars in the music video for “Come Monday”.

Buffett was instantly smitten with Slagsvol when they first met, but he had no idea that she would later become his wife. Buffett and Slgasvol were married in 1977. Although they briefly split in the 80s, Buffett and Slagsvol later reunited. They were still together when he passed away in 2023.

Why Jimmy Buffett Credits “Come Monday” With Saving His Life and Career

“Come Monday” came after Buffett had already released several songs, without much success. In fact, Buffett had already had eight other singles before “Come Monday”. Only one, “Grapefruit-Juicy Fruit”, became a moderate hit.

Buffett was understandably frustrated and ready to give up on his dreams when “Come Monday” became his first successful single.

“This is a song that kept me from killing myself in a Howard Johnson’s in Marin County,” Buffett tells David Letterman. “It hit, I paid the rent, got my dog out of the pound. I was deathly depressed in a Howard Johnson’s under Mt. Tamalpais in Marin County, living there and playing in San Anselmo. It was awful. And I wrote this song, and it hit, and the rest is history.”

“Come Monday” was indeed a big hit, but it didn’t mean automatic success for Buffett. In fact, after “Come Monday”, he released several more songs, which did not chart. In 1977, Buffett’s “Margaritaville” was released. It is the only No. 1 solo single of his career.

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