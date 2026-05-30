3 Rock Songs From 1986 That Every 80s Kid Can Still Sing From Memory Today

The following three rock songs from 1986 were smash hits that had quite a heavy rotation on radio stations at the time. If you were an 80s kid, I bet you heard these three songs more than enough to memorize every word. And you might still remember the words today. Let’s dive in and get nostalgic, shall we?

Videos by American Songwriter

“Higher Love” by Steve Winwood from ‘Back In The High Life’

This insanely catchy 1986 hit from Steve Winwood is burned into the brains of 80s kids worldwide. And maybe even those who weren’t born in the 80s or even near the decade. That chorus is as memorable as it gets. I’m truly not surprised this bluesy soft rock jam became such a hit after it dropped. “Higher Love” was a Top 40 hit globally, peaking at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 13 on the UK Singles chart. It remains one of Winwood’s most memorable songs. And if you listen closely, you can hear Chaka Khan singing backup.

“Walk Like An Egyptian” by The Bangles from ‘Different Light’

Well, this song is a bit problematic for the modern-day listener. But back in the day, this novelty pop-rock song with a new wave spin was all the rage. “Walk Like An Egyptian” by The Bangles is one of the most memorable songs from their album Different Light, and it would be the band’s very first No. 1 hit in their native US. The song was also a hit globally, peaking in the Top 10 in countries like the UK, West Germany, Australia, Canada, and many others.

“The Final Countdown” by Europe from ‘The Final Countdown’

Is there a song from 1986 among all the rock songs out there that is more memorable than “The Final Countdown” by Europe? I really don’t think so. This song went from being an arena rock hit to the go-to standard for sports games around the world. You just can’t beat that melody, those inspiring lyrics, or that killer synth line. “The Final Countdown” was a No. 1 hit across the board, topping charts in the UK, Canada, West Germany, and elsewhere. The hard-rockin’ tune was a No. 8 hit on the Hot 100 in the US as well.

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