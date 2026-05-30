4 Rock Songs That Defined the Classic Sound of the 1960s

Some decades just have a sound. Whether it’s the instrumentation, the way people performed, or even the subject matter, there are some songs that simply seem to sum up a certain era. Below, we wanted to highlight four tracks from the 1960s that did just that.

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When it comes to rock music, there were certain artists who had their fingers on the pulse of the decade. And that’s just what we wanted to dive into here. Indeed, these are four rock songs that defined the classic sound of the 1960s.

“Blowin’ In The Wind” by Bob Dylan from ‘The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan’ (1963)

You can’t talk about the 1960s without talking about Bob Dylan’s brand of cerebral, acoustic-driven songs. His lyrics were vivid, and his ideas were pointed (see: “Blowin’ In The Wind”). Dylan helped to bridge the gap between folk music and mainstream audiences. Without him, the others on this list would also likely be diminished. That’s just how large his impact was and is.

“White Rabbit” by Jefferson Airplane from ‘Surrealistic Pillow’ (1967)

While Jefferson Airplane isn’t quite remembered today with the same largeness as the other groups on this list, their sound was as much of the decade as anything. The group represents the best of the psychedelic 1960s—the sense that revolution or revelation could be just around the corner if only you could open your mind the right way.

“Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds” by The Beatles from ‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’ (1967)

Speaking of psychedelic rock, this trippy song from The Beatles is as good as any to represent their impact on the 1960s. But we could have chosen a song like “Yesterday” or “Eleanor Rigby”. The group remains the most essential one from the era. Not only were they great songwriters, but they seemed to change as often as the pages on the calendar, moving from charming Mop Top to poetic philosopher.



“Fortunate Son” by Creedence Clearwater Revival from ‘Willy And The Poor Boys’ (1969)

While the 1960s were a decade all about mind expansion and musical power, the era was also about protest. Creedence Clearwater Revival summed up the mood with their anti-war offering, “Fortunate Son”, a song about all the poor boys who have to fight while the rich ones enjoy safe gated communities. Not only does CCR kick butt, but they also helped put words to an important mood during the decade.

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