Bringin’ it Backwards: Interview with Juna N Joey

We had the pleasure of interviewing Juna N Joey over Zoom video!

Juna N Joey are a brother/sister Country Pop Duo from West Palm Beach, FL, singer/songwriters (Think Modern Day Carpenters meets Lady A/Dan + Shay). The duo’s popularity exploded organically by posting covers on YouTube with over 7 million collective views. The attention has provided a steady stream of inquiries for collaborations from MattyBRaps, Sky Katz (Disney Star), German star Sina-Drums. The offers keep pouring in from industry executives and major record labels alike. One producer was quoted as saying, “NBC loves these kids”, DreamworksTV, Nickelodeon’s AMMF, America’s Got Talent, and a tour with American Idol alum Cade Foehner was to follow. To say 2019 was a busy year, is an understatement, and “We’ve Only Just Begun.” Their popularity still remains stronger than ever in 2020 with a recent viral video of 6.4 million views on Tik Tok. They are now officially influencers.

Juna at 16, is an attractive and charismatic singer/songwriter with the confidence of a seasoned pro and the voice of an angel. She also plays acoustic guitar/piano/keyboard in her band. She has developed her writing abilities from the tender age of 11. Joey at 18, is also a singer/songwriter, with heartthrob looks and beautiful harmonies. He is also the lead guitarist/sax and piano player with the band. They not only write by themselves, they also co-write with top songwriters in Nashville, NYC and LA.

Juna N Joey are releasing their new self titled EP produced by Ken Royster of the Luke Combs “Hurricane” fame and many others which will be released in 2021.

