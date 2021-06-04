Jake Wesley Rogers Crucified In New Music Video, “Momentary”

Jake Wesley Rogers is a tour de force. His talent speaks loudly, as evidenced with his first single this year, “Middle of Love.” Now, the young pop singer-songwriter makes even a bigger splash with the follow-up—a soul-stirring ballad called “Momentary.” His words cling to the piano keys, percussion slowly trickling into the production to give it a throbbing heartbeat. I thought the truth would set me free… he cries.

Soon, a gospel choir comes to his aid with affecting, bombastic harmony work. It was momentary / Welcome back, Icarus, blow a kiss / Thank God, you wanted me more than the sun, he continues, sliding across bouncy drums. It’s so romantic / I guess, we couldn’t assimilate, play it safe / Marry, kids, but that’s not what we want / It’s just a habit.

“[The song] is a funeral and celebration of life. As a queer person, I think it’s important to recognize the complex tapestry that began before I was here and will continue after I’m gone,” Rogers says in a press statement. “In the song, I pay respect to my heroes, both fictional and actual, from Marsha P. Johnson to Peter Pan, who didn’t get a chance to grow old.”

The music video, directed by Se Oh (Jessie Reyez, Christina Aguilera, Celine Dion), finds Rogers donning “fishnets and a loin cloth while being crucified on a cross, a powerful representation of the impermanence of love and life. Everything truly is momentary,” he reflects.

Friday night (June 4), Rogers will take the stage at the 2021 Outloud: Raising Voices to help kick off Pride Month at the LA Memorial Coliseum. The lineup also includes Adam Lambert, VINCINT, Sofi Tukker, Hayley Kiyoko, Kim Petras, Ryan Cassata, Brooke Eden, Chely Wright, and many more.