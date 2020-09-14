​​Listen & Subscribe to BiB

We had the pleasure of interviewing Knuckle Puck over Zoom video!

KNUCKLE PUCK RELEASE LYRIC VIDEO FOR NEW SONG “WHAT TOOK YOU SO LONG?” — WATCH + LISTEN

NEW ALBUM 20/20 ARRIVES SEPTEMBER 18 VIA RISE RECORDS

Chicago’s Knuckle Puck — vocalist Joe Taylor, guitarist/vocalist Nick Casasanto, guitarist Kevin Maida, drummer John Siorek, and bassist Ryan Rumchaks — will release their third full-length album 20/20 on September 18 through Rise Records. The album is available for pre-order here.

The band just shared the lyric video for “What Took You So Long?” Watch and listen here.

“Sometimes the search for peace can bring you even further from it,” says Casasanto, offering some keen insight into the track. “Writing this song helped me learn how to let go and simply be the vehicle for my own thoughts.”

Knuckle Puck, described as “poignant pop punk” by Paste and as “reflective and emotionally cathartic” by Distorted Sound, previously shared the music video for “Breathe,” featuring Derek Sanders of Mayday Parade. Sanders also appears in the clip.

The band also dropped the videos for their singles “RSVP,” which was deemed “Knuckle Puck’s latest earworm” by Kerrang!, and “Tune You Out.”

20/20 was produced by Seth Henderson (State Champs, Real Friends) and mixed by Vince Ratti (The Wonder Years, Title Fight, The Menzingers). 20/20 is launching with a limited edition, 300-piece vinyl pre-order that includes a free zine featuring the band’s personal photography.

20/20 is in many ways a companion piece to Knuckle Puck’s 2015 debut Copacetic — filtering the same youthful, wide-eyed approach of their early material through the sonic evolutions they’ve explored since. All at once, 20/20 is both a look back and a step forward — and most importantly, it’s an album that, at its core, urges listeners to live in the here and now.

“Not every song has to be an existential journey,” Casasanto says. “We went into this album wanting to make people feel good about who they are and not upset about who they aren’t. There’s so much to be angry about right now, and rather than contribute to it, we wanted to give people a reason to feel good. I want people to want to listen to this record.”

About Knuckle Puck:

Despite its title, the second album from Knuckle Puck isn’t a reinvention; rather, Shapeshifter is the sound of the Chicago-based pop-punk band taking their best qualities and honing them to make them even sharper. The songwriting became tighter and more deliberate, the lyrics more introspective and urgent—without losing an ounce of the sweat-soaked authenticity and passion that made their debut album, Copacetic, so captivating.

Above all, it’s an album that proves the band are unflinchingly unwilling to compromise when it comes to their art. That’s evident on first single “Gone,” perhaps the most fully realized Knuckle Puck song to date. It’s equal parts muscular and melodic, textured with keyboards, buzzsaw guitars and a buoyant chorus that will integrate seamlessly into the band’s raved-about live show.

“When you reach early adulthood and start to see your life take shape, it’s also important to shape your identity and break yourself free from anything that might be holding you down,” guitarist Nick Casasanto explains. “I hope the album instills a little bit of hope in people. I hope people realize they should consume the things that really speak to them. Through that, I feel like it’s the most satisfying way to be who you want to be.”

