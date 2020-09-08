​​Listen & Subscribe to BiB

We had the pleasure of interviewing KOLIDESCOPES over Zoom video!

Rising intercontinental electronic duo KOLIDESCOPES are fresh off the release of the KOLIDESCOPES written and produced, UK #1 single – Joel Corry & MNEK’s “Head & Heart.” The duo recently released their eagerly anticipated single, “Torn,” offering an ideal introduction to the rising duo’s ambitious artistic approach, blending richly textured melancholia with a euphoric positivity and shimmering energy equally suited for sweltering summer days and long dark nights. KOLIDESCOPES – a.k.a. acclaimed musician/producers Johnny Courtidis and Dan Dare. Courtidis first made waves a one half of Melbourne, Australia-based indie-house duo Parachute Youth, whose 2012 single “Can’t Get Better Than This” reached #1 in nine countries, earning platinum sales and more than 50 million streams. Meanwhile, London-based Dan Dare also proved an in-demand songwriter and producer, collaborating with Charli XCX, Marina & The Diamonds, and Giggs, to name but a few.

Upon meeting at Matrix, Courtidis and Dare each immediately recognized a kindred spirit and quickly bonded over their tough childhoods and shared love of music. Together they have created series of spectacular songs, sumptuously melodic, synth-led soundtracks tinged with a touch of sorrow hinting at their past lives. Tracks such as “Focus,” “All My Love,” and “Foundations” proved worldwide club favorites while also drawing acclaim from the likes of Earmilk, which raved, “KOLIDESCOPES bring sophisticated production and big city lights energy to our day…No matter what season we’re in, KOLIDESCOPES’ feel-good vibes will always be welcome in our house.”

