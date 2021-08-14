Bringin’ it Backwards: Interview with Lea Thomas

Listen & Subscribe to BiB

We had the pleasure of interviewing Lea Thomas over Zoom video!

Thomas creates worlds with her words, blending personal narrative with universal observations of both the mundane and spiritual, often in the same breath. Guiding her band between energies of introspection and exploration, focused calm and propulsive rhythms.

Thomas’s second full length solo record is a dynamic reflection on themes of transformation, belonging, and self-discovery.

Thomas’s naturalist perspective permeates many of the narratives on Mirrors To The Sun.

While writing the songs that became Mirrors To The Sun, Lea Thomas was also reflecting on the mile-marker of living in New York City for over a decade.

About Lea

Born in Hawaii and based in Brooklyn, Lea Thomas started her musical journey early with piano, later moving to guitar as her main accompanying instrument. Recording her own music as a teenager led to her eventual move to New York City at 17 where she found her footing studying audio engineering, working in music studios and performing in local venues.

Her first record, Want For Nothing, was released in 2017, followed by her Part of This Place EP and an ambient/folk/field recording collaboration with John Thayer called Blue of Distance, released in 2018 and 2019, respectively. Now, in 2021, the multi-instrumentalist, composer, and producer brings audiences into her world of wonder with Mirrors to the Sun, out now on Spirit House Records.

In addition to her work as a musician, Thomas is also a visual artist with a focus on hand weaving and natural dyes. Her frequent use of indigo pigment is reflective of her Japanese heritage. She is an enthusiast of traditional herbal medicine and produces her own line of small-batch, seasonal herbal products under the name All In All Apothecary.

Listen & Subscribe to BiB

