Happy 80th Birthday to David Crosby

The great Croz tells us who the greatest songwriter of our time is. (Hint, her name starts with Joni).

David Crosby in Aspen

Photo by Zollo/American Songwriter

David Crosby, AKA Croz to his pals and others, is 80 today. Back in the day, we were warned to distrust anyone over 30. Now those happy high hippies who came up with that equation are the most senior of citizens.



Happy Birthday Croz!!!

Croz, who is famous for being one of the greatest harmony singers of our time, and a great songwriter entirely on his own turf musicall and lyrically. Like Joni Mitchell, he’s almost always used open tunings on guitar which weaves unexpected, beautiful colors into his songs. Figuring out what those tunings were was tough even for Stephen Stills, who produced their first album and guided all their music. He’d so his best to come up with a chord in standard tuning he could play that would work, even if it wasn’t exactly right.

Crosby cracking up at Zollo’s opening question, Belly-Up, Aspen, Colorado. April, 2008

I have had the joy of interviewing Crosby several times. The most memorable was in Aspen, at the Belly Up Club, where I conducted a live interview with him in front of a live audience. I did several opf these there, and to loosen up the guest and the audience, I would start with a funny question.



I asked why it was, with Crosby, Stills & Nash, Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young and also Crosby-Nash, he always got top billing?



He laughed a big hearty laugh, and said it was reallty only because it sounded best. Stills, he said, wanted to shift it to Stills, Young, Nash and Crosby so that it owuld spell out SYNC.



Then we got onto the subject off great songwriters – and the greatest. Who did he consider the greatest of all?



“Joni,” he said. “Dylan always gets that because he is a man. But what Joni did musically and lyrically is beyond all other songwriters.



Joni’s greatness was something he recognized before the world knew her songs;. He was the one who heard her perform in Florida, knew she was very great, brought her to L.A. and helped get her a record deal. He even produced her debut album. Though, as he says, he did very little but get out of her way and let Joni be Joni.



He also introduced her to the tribe, the Laurel Canyon gang of musicians. Always the catalyst, it was at Mama Cass’ home where everyone first met and marveled at Joni. Our friend Henry Diltz (who else?) took the famous photo of Joni on the lawn playing in her open tunings, as Eric Clapton stared at her hands, trying to figure out what she was doing.

Joni, Croz & Clapton at Mama Cass’s home.

Photo by the great Henry Diltz.

Harmonically, Croz almost always sang the middle part in the three-part CSN harmony, which is the hardest to sing as it is the glue which connects the other two voices.



He always loved singing harmony and excelled at it. First in Les Baxter’s Balladeers, and then with The Byrds. Joining Roger McGuinn, Gene Clark, Michael Clarke and Chris Hillman, they defined the era of electric folk-rock by recording Dylan’s “Mr. Tambourine Man,” which they enriched with glorious harmonies and McGuinn’s old folk finger-icking on an electirc Rickenbacker 12-string.



They also stayed true to the old songwriting axiom: “Don’t bore us, get to chorus.” They started with the chorus, and then sang only one of the four verses, the second one:





Take me on a trip upon your magic swirling ship

My senses have been stripped

My hands can’t feel to grip

My toes too numb to step

Wait only for my boot heels to be wandering

I’m ready to go anywhere, I’m ready for to fade

Into my own parade

Cast your dancing spell my way, I promise to go under itHey, Mr. Tambourine Man, play a song for me

I’m not sleepy and there is no place I’m going to



Hey, Mr. Tambourine Man, play a song for me

In the jingle jangle morning I’ll come following you

From”Mr. Tambourine Man,” by Bob Dylan.



When I asked Crosby why they cut out so many verses, he said, “Because it was too long.”



Good call. The record became a number one hit, and one of the most impactful records of that moment. Their sound: beautiful harmonies, rock and roll drums and bass, electric guitar finger-picked – changed the sound of pop music. Released in 1965, it echoed through pop music from Simon & Garfunkel to Tom Petty. Simon & Garfunkel’s previously released acoustic version of “The Sound of Silence,” which received little attention upon release, was altered to add some rock to their folk. Electric 12-string was added for that jingle-jangle guitar sound, as was bass and drums.



