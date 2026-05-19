Hitmaking Country Music Duo Says They’re “Flirting With the Idea” of a Reunion

Releasing their fifth studio album, Life Rolls On, Florida Georgia Line seemed to be on the rise. First formed in 2010 by Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley, the two combined their states to create their name. And over the years that followed, the duo won countless awards thanks to songs like “This Is How We Roll” and “Cruise.” But in 2022, the duo announced their split. While the last four years have been somewhat silent, Hubbard recently teased at a reunion that could bring Florida Georgia Line back to the spotlight.

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Enjoying the stardom of the ACM Awards, Hubbard walked the red carpet, rubbing shoulders with country stars. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, he entertained the idea of bringing the band back together.

Having spent time together outside of the studio, Hubbard stated, “We have been toying around, flirting with the idea of playing a handful of shows next year, so that gets us both excited. But right now, like I said, we’re trying to be patient with it, trying to enjoy this kind of like ‘honeymoon’ phase if you will.”

[RELATED: Watch Florida Georgia Line Perform Together Again for the First Time Since Split]

The Possibility Of New Music From Florida Georgia Line

With Hubbard wanting the process to happen naturally, he was still close with Kelley. “To be honest, we’ve had a blast. It’s been a really fun season of healing … we’ve been hanging out, laughing, been cuttin’ up and goofin’ around. It just feels like the old days. For us, we’re just trying to soak it up, make the most of it, not rush anything, be really smart about it.”

Although Hubbard revealed that he was traveling to the tropics to spend time with Kelley and his family, he insisted there was no new music on the way. “Haven’t gotten there yet. No new FGL music, I’m too busy working on my solo stuff at the moment. But I do know that.”

Getting back to the friendship that led them to form Florida Georgia Line, Hubbard and Kelley wanted a route with less stress. “The idea of playing shows together sounds like a lot of fun, and we’re just trying to keep it low stress and nothing but a good time.”

While there might not be new Florida Georgia Line music on the horizon, Hubbard’s comments offered fans hope that the duo wasn’t done sharing the stage. And after years apart, the group could be on the cusp of a massive year.

(Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)