​​Listen & Subscribe to BiB

We had the pleasure of interviewing Liv Charette over Zoom audio!

​​Country singer/songwriter Liv Charette recently released her debut single “That Kind of Song.” The powerful ballad was penned by iconic country songwriter Andrew Dorff (“My Eyes” (Blake Shelton), “Yours If You Want It” (Rascal Flatts)) and Barry Dean (“Pontoon” (Little Big Town), “Diamond Rings and Old Barstools” (Tim McGraw)) over ten years ago. The rangy, sweeping vocals required led Dorff’s father and the song’s producer, Steve Dorff on an eight-year quest to find the right artist capable of singing the emotional song. Then he found Charette. (Artist Contact: Samantha Goldstein)

​​We want to hear from you! Please email Tera@BringinitBackwards.com

Listen & Subscribe to BiB

Follow our podcast on Instagram and Twitter!