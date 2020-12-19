Listen & Subscribe to BiB

Together with American Songwriter, we had the pleasure of interviewing Mae Muller over Zoom video!

North London singer/songwriter Mae Muller recently released the video for her new single “dependent.” Directed by Sophia Ray (Lily Allen,Ty Dolla $ign, Amber Mark) the video details the conundrums of falling in love.

Speaking about the video, Mae said “This is one of my favourite videos I’ve ever done, and I loved collaborating with the super talented Sophia Ray and the team that brought the concept of the song to life. The looks, the dancers, everything is ON POINT! I really wanted to do this song justice with a stunning video and feel like we’ve really achieved that.” The addictive opening track to Mae’s debut EP no one else, not even you, “dependent” offers a rarely-glimpsed look at the tension between the thrill of new love and the fear of losing your sense of self. Out now via Capitol Records, the eight-track EP showcases the fearlessly honest yet irresistibly fun songwriting that’s hailed Mae as “a clear pop sensation in the making” by Wonderland and the “new queen” by NYLON.

“I wrote that song at the start of a relationship, when I could feel myself falling in love and got really scared,” says Mae, who co-wrote “dependent” with Henrik Michelsen of the Norwegian duo Electric. “That’s what always happens when I start to fall for someone: instead of going with the flow and just enjoying myself, I start to panic a bit because of the power you have to give up. This song is me being totally honest about not wanting to become dependent on someone, because my independence is so important to me.”

Made with producers/co-writers like Rick Nowels (Madonna, Lana Del Rey), Jimmy Napes (Sam Smith, Alicia Keys), Skyler Stonestreet (Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa), and Kenny Beats (FKA twigs, Ed Sheeran), no one else, not even you brings Mae’s raw vulnerability to an immaculately composed but unpredictable brand of pop music. In a nod to the newfound self-confidence she felt in creating the EP, its title serves as an adamant refusal to let anyone undermine her artistry. “I’ve had a lot of people make comments like, ‘Your exes must hate you,’ or sometimes an ex will reach out and tell me, ‘I know this song’s about me,’” says Mae. “But all my songs are my story — they’re my way of expressing who I am and how I feel, and no one else can take credit for them.”

Along with “dependent,” no one else, not even you features Mae’s previously released singles “HFBD” and “so annoying.” To date, the 23-year-old artist has amassed over 100 million streams globally, with her songs featured on Spotify’s New Music Friday and Apple Music’s A-List Pop, In My Room, Future Hits, and more. She’s also stormed her way through the live world, selling out a 2020 headline tour of the U.K. and earning an adoring worldwide following who’ve come to rely on her uncompromising self-expression.

