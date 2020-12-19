Listen & Subscribe to BiB

Together with American Songwriter and Sean Ulbs of The Eiffels, we had the pleasure of interviewing Willa Amai over Zoom video!

Sixteen-year-old music phenom Willa Amai is closing 2020 with enthusiastic acclaim to press and public. Amai busy with promoting her current single “Unorganized Crime,” recorded her broody Christmas single simply titled “DECEMBER.” It was decided that it was apropos to be put out this year especially with Amai’s lyric base for the song speaking of troubled times over the holiday season. Little did they know the song would lead to year end success. Amai retorts about the meaning of the song “DECEMBER” as a Christmas song with a melancholy mood that battles with the acceptance of loneliness and remembrance in a time of joy and love. It’s about learning to be okay with yourself and with being alone and finding happiness in who you already are.”

The accolade continues as the video that was a last-minute production directed by Amai’s legendary manager, Linda Perry, was meant to just live on the internet for Amai’s fans has taken a big notice at MTV. “DECEMBER” has now been added to Nick Music’s Fresh Faces New Artist Block, MTV LIVEand MTV’s Spankin’ New Channels. “DECEMBER” will get a healthy viewing with Nick Music’s built in 36 Million households and MTV LIVE’s 42 million households. MTV also asked Amai to be their first artist to kick off their #ALONETOGETHER JAM Sessions. “We were shocked and overwhelmed to see the pick-up, but we are proud of Willa! Her work is definitely paying off,” vaunts Perry!

At the ripe age of 12 ½ years old, the young singer-songwriter caught the eye of Perry. Now at the age of 16, Amai is reaping the rewards of industry insiders (Dolly Parton, Brandi Carlile) and leaders (The Today Show and The Ellen DeGeneres Show) alike thanks to the watchful eye and curation of the artist development of Perry herself.

Amai will be releasing several more singles into an album to be released in 2021. As Amai continues to rise, the industry will undoubtedly notice and the fans will soak in her honesty. If truth is what Perry was looking for, well she hit the motherload.

