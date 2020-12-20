Listen & Subscribe to BiB

Together with American Songwriter, we had the pleasure of interviewing Jason Charles Miller over Zoom video!

Jason Charles Miller is set to release a new album, From the Wreckage – Part One, on Feb. 19, 2021. The first single from the album, “Better Late Than Never,” is available now via all streaming platforms. Straddling the line between rock and country, the new single and forthcoming album will be released through Miller’s own Haunted Mill Music record label, and puts his gritty, passion-filled style on full display.

Produced by Jason Charles Miller, Stewart Cararas and Matt Hyde, From the Wreckage – Part One is Miller’s fifth full-length and sixth studio release. The album features several collaborations, including Adam Shoenfeld (Tim McGraw) playing lead guitar and “Cowboy” Eddie Long (Jamey Johnson) playing pedal steel on “Better Late Than Never,” Duane Betts of the Allman Betts Band on “Expiration Day,” and Katie Cole from Smashing Pumpkins on “Day After Day” along with Eban Schletter (film composer) playing the theremin.

An accomplished performer with more than two decades of professional experience as a singer, songwriter, producer and voice actor, Jason Charles Miller has quietly established himself as a strong force in the Americana, Country and Southern Rock genres.

Released in 2018 by Sony Music, In the Wasteland was Miller’s third full-length solo release. It featured numerous guest appearances, including Rickey Medlocke (Lynyrd Skynyrd), Charlie Starr (Blackberry Smoke), and Dug Pinnick (King’s X). The album expanded on Miller’s roots in Americana and country, dynamically exposing his blues-inspired and southern rock influences. As a solo artist, Jason Charles Miller has performed alongside and opened for country and rock artists including Billy Ray Cyrus, Alan Jackson, Eric Church, Toby Keith, Ashley McBryde, Allman Betts Band, .38 Special, Night Ranger, Gary Allan, Justin Moore, Big Kenny of Big and Rich, and Jerrod Niemann.

In 2019, Miller was lead vocalist on the Billboard chart-topping theme song for the ‘Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers’ video game. He has also contributed two songs to the critically acclaimed ‘Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance’ soundtrack and sang backup for Robert Smith of The Cure on the Reeves Gabrels/Robert Smith track “Yesterday’s Gone.”

As the frontman and founder of the rock band Godhead, he was the only artist ever signed to Marilyn Manson’s Posthuman Records and sold more than 250,000 albums touring the world with the likes of Ozzy Osbourne, Rammstein, Disturbed, Linkin Park, Slipknot, Marilyn Manson and Korn frontman Jonathan Davis. In 2004, Miller penned the all-star collaboration “Forever in Our Hearts,” a song to benefit the victims of the 2004 tsunami in South Asia, which included Brian McKnight, Mya, Jacoby Shaddix (Papa Roach), Nate Dogg, and many more.

Originally from Clifton, VA, Miller now lives in Los Angeles, CA, where he owns and runs the successful recording complex Central Command Studios.

