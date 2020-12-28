Listen & Subscribe to BiB

Together with American Songwriter, we had the pleasure of interviewing Danielia Cotton and Mickey Factz over Zoom video!

Supporting Stacey Abrams’s effort to “get out the vote” in Georgia’s January runoff election, Danielia Cotton and Mickey Factz are a part of a movement of artists working to energize Atlanta voters, as covered by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution last week, and they just released a reinterpretation of “Georgia On My Mind,” featuring lyrics that touch on systemic racism, voter suppression, and the importance of the black vote.

This was the first song to be released as part of this effort, with proceeds going to support Stacey Abrams’ Fair Fight Action, and they also released a video for the song, illustrating the importance of the black vote in US political history.

The group includes Atlanta rapper Mickey Factz, Spin Doctors’ drummer Aaron Comess, keyboardist Ben Stivers, and rock/soul singer Danielia Cotton.

