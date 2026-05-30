3 of the Most Beautiful Songs Written by Rock’s Loudest Bands in the 1970s

Rockers can typically either be loud or beautiful. Though they have their own merit, most people wouldn’t describe heavy metal as “pretty.” Power doesn’t often translate the same way a soft ballad does. Some bands achieve both, though. The three 1970s rock bands below all managed to keep their loud, powerful sound and make it beautiful in a single perfect song. Revisit these stunning tracks from typically brash bands below.



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“Love Of My Life” — Queen

Queen certainly wasn’t the hardest rock band of the 1970s, but they were rarely subtle in their songs. These theatrical rockers mainly made anthems. “Beautiful” might not be the first descriptor that comes to mind when thinking of Queen. More likely, you’d describe their out-of-the-box artistry as complex or era-defining.

Though that fact remains, Queen isn’t without their beautiful ballads. One of their most “beautiful” songs was released in 1975: “Love Of My Life.” In this track, Freddie Mercury used his voice tenderly. Even his highest notes have an air of grace about them. This is a stunning, sharp song coming from a band that often tended towards power.

“Going To California” — Led Zeppelin

Led Zeppelin was another band that often leaned toward power rather than subtlety. Robert Plant’s voice isn’t sweet or pretty by any means. It’s a blunt instrument used to shock the listener’s system. But Plant had some diversity in his vocal chops. He showcased his softer side on “Going To California.”

This acoustic track is a departure from the band’s typical sound. They allowed themselves to be vulnerable on this song, turning down their fire in favor of beauty. It was a welcome change of pace.

“Dream On” — Aerosmith

Aerosmith’s “Dream On” is plenty loud, but it’s equally beautiful. This might not be the same as the other subtle, tender ballads on this list, but it’s stunning nonetheless. Aerosmith proved a different side of themselves on this early hit.

This was one of the first songs on which Steven Tyler dared to be himself. He swapped an affected, less shrieking vocal during the first half of the band’s tenure. “Dream On” exposed his real power. But, ironically, it wasn’t until he stopped trying to sound polished that he achieved true beauty. This remains one of Aerosmith’s most stunning songs to date.

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