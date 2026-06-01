3 One-Hit Wonders From the Late 60s That Put Psychiatry in the Mainstream Before It Was Popular

Mainstream music is, in its purest form, a reflection of society at any given moment. During wartime in the 1930s and 40s, some of the most popular music was patriotic. In the 1980s, a lot of mainstream music centered on fame, wealth, and the pursuit of both. Some themes, like heartbreak and dancing, have always been popular lyrical themes.

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In the 1960s, a somewhat unexpected trend began to take hold in the mainstream musical world, especially among the decade’s one-hit wonders. Songs focused on psychiatry and mental health in a somewhat voyeuristic way. It wasn’t exactly the “mental health awareness” of today.

But still, the general public was talking about it, thanks in no small part to these three one-hit wonders.

“They’re Coming To Take Me Away, Ha-Haaa!” by Napoleon XIV

Jerry Samuels, known professionally as Napoleon XIV, peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 with his 1966 novelty record, “They’re Coming To Take Me Away, Ha-Haaa!” In the song, the first-person narrator talks to someone, seemingly a lover, who has left him. His mental health is declining, and he sounds excited for his upcoming trip to the psychiatric hospital. By the end of the song, the listener realizes the narrator was talking to a dog.

Samuels later said he included the line about the dog so that people would find the song less offensive. “I thought it might throw off the naysayers long enough to give us a little more time. I felt it would cause some people to say, ‘Well, it’s alright.’ And it did. It worked,” per Big Bang, Baby: Rock Trivia.

“Psychotic Reaction” by Count Five

Count Five’s No. 5 hit, “Psychotic Reaction”, ironically stemmed from someone not wanting to talk about psychiatry and mental health. Vocalist and rhythm guitar player John “Sean” Byrne was dozing off during a Health Education seminar at San Jose City College when his friend, Ron Lamb, nudged him awake. “You know what would be a great name for a song? ‘Psychotic Reaction’!” Lamb said, per San Jose Rocks.

“I’d had this song running through my head,” Byrne recalled. “The lyrics, the melody, everything. But that was the missing punchline.” Count Five’s live performance of the song caught the attention of a KLIV disc jockey named Brian Lord, who helped the band secure a meeting with a record label. “I can’t tell you how great it felt when those guys burst out of the control booth after we played ‘Psychotic’ and told us, ‘You’ve got a record contract,’” Byrne said.

“Journey To The Center Of The Mind” by The Amboy Dukes

Before Ted Nugent was making waves as a solo artist, he was a founding member of the Great Lakes-region band The Amboy Dukes. This group joined the ongoing trend of including lyrical themes of psychiatry and mental health in their one-hit wonder from 1968, “Journey To The Center Of The Mind”. The album appeared on their second album of the same name.

The psychedelic rock song invited listeners to “come along if you care, come along if you dare, take a ride to the land inside of your mind.” It was the perfect soundtrack for a society heavily experimenting with psychedelics for the first time, and that translated to a Top 20 hit on the Billboard Hot 100. Eventually, The Amboy Dukes gave way to Nugent’s solo career, cementing the band’s status as one of many one-hit wonders of the late 60s.

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