Bringin’ it Backwards: Interview with Noah Cunane

Listen & Subscribe to BiB

We had the pleasure of interviewing Noah Cunane over Zoom video!

Noah Cunane recently released a new single and video, “F*CK ABOUT IT.” The bold and burgeoning artist attaches potent sonics and a palpable energy to the vibrant track, setting the stage for a 2021 EP that tells the tale of Noah’s previous year. Adding to an eclectic roster, the addictive song is accompanied by a cinematic visual that takes you on a wild ride inside Noah’s mind.

Following up Noah’s previous release “BOY WITH A BROKEN HEART”, a track that tackles falling too hard in a relationship, “F*CK ABOUT IT” continues his tales of relationships and heartbreak through music. With an ‘IDGAF’ mentality, the song offers up a hard-hitting beat paired with an extremely resonating message, delivering the perfect fun summer anthem for ditching bad relationships.

Noah has taken a new sonic direction after taking time off to focus on his mental health. Propelled by this time, Noah leaned into creating a sound and image that felt more ‘him.’ Finding himself back at his roots of punk pop-rock and emo-inspired sounds where his emotions are let loose, Noah took the challenges he faced and put it into his music. “I learn more sh*t about myself when I listen to my songs,” he relayed. “It’s almost therapy to me,” he continues, “I’m interpreting myself through my music…That’s how people will know me through the songs.”

Noah is “a small town kid who chased a dream” making music with heart, defiance, and artistry. He is surely a star on the rise and shows no signs of slowing down any time soon. Passionate for this next era, Noah is ready to share his story with the world and introduce the first chapter.

About Noah Cunane

Originally hailing from Pennsylvania, Noah moved around throughout his childhood, residing in small towns such as Westchester, PA where he frequently got stuck behind horse and buggy. Music, however, was a constant. He devoted countless hours to learning guitar, and tirelessly worked towards actualizing his dream of music. At a mere 15-years-old, he made the move, alone, to China for a pop star training camp, and joined pop group C5. It was there he exteriorized his work ethic and cut his teeth in the music industry; performing on Chinese television, appearing on talk shows, recording, and ultimately returning to the States with the newfound wisdom that he wanted his music to be solely his own. Noah’s music started to make waves as he generated hundreds of thousands of Soundcloud plays under the name of Sachi, ultimately changing to Noah Cunane as he found his footing in the music scene. Moving to Los Angeles full time, Noah linked with producers such as Roy Lenzo [Lil Nas X] and perfected his signature style. As buzz reached a boiling point, Noah landed a deal with 300 Entertainment and released singles “Medicine” and “Miami.” This is only the beginning for Noah Cunane!

www.BringinitBackwards.com

Listen & Subscribe to BiB

Follow our podcast on Instagram and Twitter!