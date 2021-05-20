Bringin’ it Backwards: Interview with Tim Lopez aka Timothy Howls

Listen & Subscribe to BiB

We had the pleasure of interviewing Tim Lopez aka Timothy Howls over Zoom video!

Santa Barbara-born, Austin-based singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer Tim Lopez is excited to unveil his new solo project under the moniker Timothy Howls. After writing dozens of songs, performing thousands of sold-out gigs, igniting several multiplatinum anthems and receiving two GRAMMY Award nominations with Plain White T’s, the artist has uncovered another side of himself with his remarkable independent debut EP, The Rubble (out May 21st). Today, he introduces this body of work with the Adrian Quesada-produced (Black Pumas) and Jim Eno-mixed (Spoon) single, “Lightning From The Blue Sky.” A snappy guitar riff strikes in tandem with the punchy beat before giving way to jazz-y piano as the artist sings with swagger and style. Pair that with a trippy, sci-fi, attack-of-the-fishman-style visual and you’ve got yourself a good look into the inner psyche of Timothy Howls – PRESS HERE to watch the official video and H﻿ERE to read American Songwriter’s “first look.”

The songs on The Rubble came to life in the middle of the pandemic while Tim took advantage of the time at home to record demos on Garage Band without any expectations. He penned tunes straight from the heart in search of a classic sound and inspired by some of his personal favorites including: Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers, Jeff Lynne, Traveling Wilburys, and Elliott Smith. Looking for a local collaborator during quarantine, he teamed up with Black Pumas guitarist and producer Adrian Quesada. They bonded over the direction and seventies-style musicianship and recorded a handful of tracks together. Tim personally handled guitar, bass, and some keys, and he eventually finished the EP with producer Sam Kearney before Jim Eno of Spoon handled mixing.

“Timothy Howls is the best version of myself,” says Tim Lopez. “The etymology of ‘Lopez’ is Latin for ‘Wolf’. That’s where Howls came from. This moniker has no expectations. This is a chance for me to get on stage, embody a new persona, and say, ‘screw it’.”

In the end, Timothy Howls empowers Tim Lopez to shine like never before.

We want to hear from you! Please email Tera@BringinitBackwards.com.

www.BringinitBackwards.com

#podcast #interview #bringinbackpod #timlopez #timothyhowls #plainwhitets #togetherathome #zoom #aspn #americansongwriter #americansongwriterpodcastnetwork

Listen & Subscribe to BiB

Follow our podcast on Instagram and Twitter!