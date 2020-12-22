Listen & Subscribe to BiB

Together with American Songwriter, we had the pleasure of interviewing NOVUL over Zoom video!

Canadian born singer-songwriter NOVULshares her experience of broken love in her new single “Runaway Baby”. Through poetic lyrics, her fans indulge in the emotional rollercoaster of a toxic relationship.

Taking a step away from her more fun, playful pop beats, we connect with NOVULon a more personal level as she writes about the true reality of hopefulness and pain of love, and what it’s like when we are brought to the brink of losing sight of yourself:

“I’m really excited / nervous and ready to share my past. Runaway Babyencompasses what it feels like to be in a toxic, addictive relationship to the point you lose your own worth and identity. He would run away at times, fighting addictions to the point I then had to become the runaway and run away from the relationship entirely.” – NOVUL

NOVUL entrances us instantaneously with a soft electric guitar and maintains a melodic smooth tempo with hints of violin and gentle drum beats. “Runaway Baby” is vulnerable and raw, maintaining NOVUL’s style of boppy-rap, but with an added emotional expression slowly pulsing throughout the song.

NOVUL has turned the electricity on for pop-bop lovers during quarantine. She released two singles this year – ​“Like Us”​ and ​“STICKY​” which have racked up over 4.5million views on TikTok to date. For both singles, NOVUL’s fanbase curated solid and successful TikTok dance campaigns, that included a ​capsule-collection​ collaboration with celebrity-favorite swimsuit line, ​Haus of Pinklemonaid​. Stars including; ​Paris Hilton​, Disney’s ​Kylie Cantrall​, and Dance Mom’s, ​Pressley Hosbach​ have shared NOVUL’s music on their social media platforms.

This raw and playful, personal connection fans have with NOVUL will grow and stimulate excitement with the upcoming release of her EP “Lullabies”. We are excited for what is to come from NOVUL and her newfound calling of poetic lovesongs and self-expression

