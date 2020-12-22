Listen & Subscribe to BiB

Together with American Songwriter, we had the pleasure of interviewing Abigail Ory over Zoom video!

Abigail Ory is a Boston-based singer-songwriter making music her way. Weaving the eeriness of her small-town New England upbringing with her present-day perceptions, Ory’s music is familiar and innovative, binding the past with the present. Growing up, Ory was first exposed to music by her mother, a choreographer and amateur folk musician but it wasn’t until she heard “Appetite For Destruction” by Guns N’ Roses that she felt grabbed by music in a way she had never experienced before.

After forming a childhood cabaret punk band at just 13 years old, Ory found her niche in songwriting. Self-described as “weird-pop”, Ory has curated a unique sound all of her own. “When I’m making music, I try to be as truthful with the material as I can be, and while my music still has a pop structure, it continues to feel and sound like nothing I’ve heard before”, she explains. Ory largely draws her influence from a number of areas including the honest and open lyricism of early MARINA to the sharp musicality of the Violent Femmes. Like much of her music, her newest single “Waves” was originally written years ago and re-visited with Ory’s mentor and esteemed songwriter, Donna Lewis. The song speaks of the temporality of interpersonal relationships and the acceptance of change & loss, and was originally composed for a dance production inspired by the book “Invention of Morel” by Adolfo Bioy Casares. Abigail Ory’s debut EP will be released later this year.

We want to hear from you! Please email Tera@BringinitBackwards.com.

www.BringinitBackwards.com

Listen & Subscribe to BiB

Follow our podcast on Instagram and Twitter!