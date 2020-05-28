​​

​​“Inspired by the likes of Joy Division, The Jesus & Mary Chain and Bruce Springsteen, OUTSIDER’s music works on three levels. The immediacy of the music and its emotional pull have the power to capture people’s attention, but there’s a real depth to discover in the multi-layered lyrics too. His poetic disposition encompasses religious references, philosophical concepts and evocative imagery.​​



​​OUTSIDER takes his name from Colin Wilson’s 1956 book ‘The Outsider’, which examines the psyche of great artists and their place in society. It’s an apt moniker. Simultaneously straddling post-punk/alt-rock roots with a mainstream immediacy sets him apart from the pack, and operating outside of the realm of the local Dublin music scene further highlights his individuality. Proud to be working class, he continues to support his music by working a regular job.​​



​​OUTSIDER – real name Seán Ó Corcoráin – was recently diagnosed with CPTSD (complex post-traumatic stress disorder), but he found that music could help his struggles with mental health.​​



​​As he explains, “Finding bands that you could connect with allows you to share that fear of isolation. Music can be a solitary past-time and I found it was very soothing even in some of the lowest times in my life. I’m always trying to pay that back with my own music. People write to me and say, ‘I’m going through hell at the moment, but your songs have had a huge impact on me.’ Music is one of the world’s great stimulants, but it’s curative too.”​​



​​Corcoran started working under the OUTSIDER name after a previous relationship and band project simultaneously ended. His debut track ‘Late Night Radio’ represented the first time he’d recorded a lead vocal, and it went on to feature in the Netflix Original Series ‘Shadowhunters’.​​



​​That growing attention was amplified with the release of ‘Míol Mór Mara’ and his self-titled debut EP. It provided OUTSIDER form an under the radar viral hit with 1.5 million streams after its profile exploded following its inclusion in FIFA 2018 (the first time the Irish language has featured in mainstream gaming) and Match of the Day.​​



​​OUTSIDER builds on that initial momentum with the release of ‘Brotherhood’ and ‘Ghost As King of the Knives’, two songs which were both inspired by his experiences with CPTSD. ‘Brotherhood’ explores the impact of friendships upon men’s mental health: such connections are vital, but machismo and drinking culture aren’t conducive to addressing the issues at hand. Meanwhile, ‘Ghost…’ expands on his sonic palette with echoes of The Replacements and The Waterboys framed in a contemporary context.​​



​​Ultimately he wants to fill stadiums, and his music possesses all of the traits to make that dream a reality. Expect to see this OUTSIDER forge positive connections the world over in the near future.”​​



