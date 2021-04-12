Bringin’ it Backwards: Interview with Pointed Man Band

Listen & Subscribe to BiB

We had the pleasure of interviewing Pointed Man Band over Zoom video!

Pointed Man Band is the family-based music of Dan Elliott. A multi-instrumentalist, dreamer and performer.

Having started as a homegrown, nap-time inspired recording project, the music of Pointed Man Band has since become a part of a larger and ever-expanding genre. We record and perform original music and lyrics that seek to reflect and are inspired by the curiosities and complexities in this world. Music and wonder that both parents and children alike can enjoy with their family and friends.

Our albums have been the recipients of the prestigious Parents’ Choice Award® GOLD! Our songs have been in heavy rotation on SiriusXM’s KIDS PLACE LIVE and we have had the honor to be a part of the 2017 Austin City Limits Festival lineup as well as having played at Pickathon, Town Hall Seattle, The Old Church and more. But no matter the size of the festival or venue we always look forward to performing for you and yours!

We present to you our latest EP, as well as the next musical chapter in this ever evolving odyssey that’s called parenthood, Dreams.

