Together with American Songwriter, we had the pleasure of interviewing Ricky Ducati over Zoom audio!

Møme and Ricky Ducati Unveil “I Know” Music Video

Latest Release from Forthcoming LP “Flashback FM” – out Feb 12th

After announcing upcoming debut album “Flashback FM”, Paris-L.A. duo drops symbolic, powerful hit “I Know” where their outer space 3D selves try to meet again in the official video.

After their pop singles “Got It Made”, “They Said” and “Moves”, established French producer Møme (Jérémy Souillart) and prolific L.A. based Canadian Ricky Ducati (Midnight to Monaco) release powerful and symbolic hit “I Know”, seeking true connections. Official video stars previous “Got It Made” video characters blooming into 3D modelings of Ricky and Jeremy trying to connect from different worlds – a nod to the digital nature of their remote collaboration from L.A. to Paris. Debut album “Flashback FM” available for preorder will drop on February 12th.

Drawing on a myriad of influences from disco, soul, RnB and pop, “Flashback FM” is a homage to the past, a glorious kaleidoscopic trip back in time through the halcyon musical lineage of the 70’s, 80’s and 90’s.

After making it big with his hit “Aloha” (more than 200 million streams, triple diamond), Møme gained a following both in France and internationally with his first album “Panorama” (gold record) in 2016. He then released EPs written during his travels and played numerous shows around the world, performing live at most of the major French music festivals, culminating in a show at the Olympia and the Cigale in Paris.

“Flashback FM” is a new direction for Møme, artistically speaking. It is more personal and timeless, a project that is a good deal warmer than what he has done so far. This time, it’s the sun of the City Of Angels and its many inspirations ( Kraftwerk, Alan Parsons Project ), which acts as the impetus behind his trip to the past with “Flashback FM”, an imaginary radio station – and perhaps an (in)voluntary wink at Flash FM, the famous radio from GTA Vice City, full of West Coast hits – perfectly matching the very special atmosphere of Los Angeles. A trip taken with Ricky Ducati (singer from Midnight to Monaco, Future Classic ), who has lived in the city for over ten years. The Canadian singer Ricky Ducati became known as the voice behind the group, whose singles caught the eye of Billboard, The Line of Best Fit, Wonderland and Vice.

Ricky’s love for the French Touch and filtered house, also takes inspiration from Barry Gibb, Brian Wilson and Jeff Lynne. As it is often the case these days, the two young men met first on the net. Five years ago, they slowly discovered each other’s work on Soundcloud. This was followed by two 100% digital collaborations, including the hit “Sail Away” (2018), a certified gold with 15M streams worldwide, lauded by Billboard as “inspirational and upbeat”. The pair’s symbiotic chemistry was hard to ignore.

Attracted by the imperfect music of an era when the computer had not yet taken over, the Franco-Canadian duo sees “Flashback FM” as a living, old-school album with an unabashedly modern sound. A collection of various electronic tunes, with an eye on the rearview mirror while continuing to speed straight ahead. With its Daft Punk-esque filters of the “Discovery” period, and its intelligent winks to disco, funk, electro, punk, rock West Coast and French touch, “Flashback FM” brings together everything a dance floor can generate in terms of positive energy. Welcome to the time capsule playlist of the future!

