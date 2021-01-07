Listen & Subscribe to BiB

Together with American Songwriter, we had the pleasure of interviewing Sophie Simmons over Zoom video!

Sophie Simmons is a multi-faceted singer, songwriter and now author of the poetry book “Secrets I Would Never Say, but I Would Sing”. The book was released digitally on November 27, 2020. The beautifully written collection of short poems serves as an expansion of Sophie’s ever-growing artist palette, along with her widely popular music. Her eclectic music catalog includes both indie-pop lovesick ballads and electronically-infused dance tracks.

Sophie has released chart-topping single after single – including “Black Mirror,” “Paper Cut,” “Burn Me Down,” “sabotage,” “If I Could,” “Selfish,” “Bigger Than Yours,” “Courage for Xmas,” etc. Her music has graced the worldwide charts of Billboard, Apple Music, Spotify, and picked up airplay on numerous Top 40 radio stations nationwide. She has been featured in publications such as Harper’s Bazaar, Billboard, and Vanity Fair Italia.

Over the years, Sophie has racked up several achievements when it comes to writing and performing dance music as well. She’s released a variety of hit singles within the dance industry pairing up with Kidswaste for “Beautiful Life”, The Galaxy for “Dangerous”, Rytmeklubben for “Orbit”, Cesqeaux for “Private Time”, Different Heaven for “Live at Night”, Yellow Claw for “Home”, and DOLF and Yellow Claw for “Cry Wolf”. She currently has a dozen tracks released as either a co-writer or vocalist with various global headlining names. Sophie’s most recent dance music collaboration “Mine” with Felix Cartel has amassed over 10-Million streams on Spotify alone, paired with a widely circulated music video.

Aside from music and writing, Sophie heads a child abuse advocacy center called ‘Sophie’s Place’ in her second home of Vancouver, Canada. Her ultimate goal is to impact and connect people through her music, art and philanthropic pursuits.

