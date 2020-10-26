​​Listen & Subscribe to BiB

We had the pleasure of interviewing The Bouncing Souls over Zoom!

An iconic American punk band whose roots lie in New Brunswick in New Jersey. They are a band of four composed of Greg Attonito, Pete Steinkopf, Bryan Kienlen, and George Rebelo. The year 1989 was when The Bouncing Souls formed. They were recognized in the punk-rock scene in the music industry with their heart driven in writing, playing, and recording songs that are light-hearted. Their love for music started in the midst of their high school years. In college, the idea eventually faded but over the years, they decided to recreate the idea.

As they engage in the music scene, they play in clubs around their hometown. This opportunity flourished as their fan base continued to grow. Not only did it build its reputation as a local band, but it also helped the other starting bands gain an audience by opening up for their gigs. The name of the band was well thought originated from the slogan of Doc Martens’ shoes which is “with bouncing souls”.

The first album that they released is The Good, The Bad, and The Argyle that was released in the year of 1994 under Chunksaah Records, their own founded record label. This debut album is composed of their different released EPs compiled all together. Two of the most listened to tracks on the album are titled Candy and What Boys Like. In preparation for something bigger, in 1996, they released their second album titled Maniacal Laughter. This became a door of opportunities for The Bouncing Souls to go on tour in collaboration with the Youth Brigade.

