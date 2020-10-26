​​Listen & Subscribe to BiB

We had the pleasure of interviewing Xavier Omär over Zoom!

What do you need to know about Xavier Omär? With the classic voice he possesses, there’s no doubt about how he converts his goals and dreams into musical lines that hooks his listeners to the soulful music he writes, performs, and produces. His songwriting ability displays a striking feeling drawn from his inspiration from different iconic artists in the music industry such as The 1975, Pharrell, and James Blake.

His latest released single is So Much More this 2020 which is now available on different social media and listening platforms. In spite of the ongoing pandemic, he never ceases to leave his fans with nothing. One of his singles entitled Blind Man has now reached more than 60 million plays on Spotify alone. You can hear the passion and commitment invested in his songs for the feeling are beyond surreal. It just makes you feel so in love even when you’re single.

