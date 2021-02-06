Listen & Subscribe to BiB

Together with American Songwriter, we had the pleasure of interviewing The Johnson Party over Zoom video!

Their artistic connection and collective love for nature bonds this band of brothers as they deliver musical diversity that fuses elements of reggae, rock, americana, and soul while advocating for a vibrant outdoor lifestyle and a deep respect for nature and the environment. When not playing music and kicking the door open for social change, you can find The Johnson Party skiing mountain slopes, hiking in river canyons, or involved in environmental projects

The Johnson Party is currently in the studio recording songs for release in 2021.

In 2020 the band released the song and video for “Can’t let the Bastards Win” a relevant modern-day protest song, a celebration of love and the positive forward paths for the world, an acoustic punk-folk-pop message of defiance, resilience and hope for those seeking a better planet and fist-pumping, fun, rocking anthems. While protest songs never went away, a worldwide awakening has created a need for more voices to rise, enter The Johnson Party a musical collective based out of the mountain ski town of Truckee, CA. At the height of the 2020 global pandemic and social unrest, while millions of people are risking their health and safety by waiting in long lines to cast their vote, The Johnson Party are delivering a simple yet powerful message by way of their new song and video “Can’t let the Bastards Win” out digitally and on all streaming platforms.

The Johnson Party is Erik Johnson (guitar, vocals, harmonica, percussion,) Jeremy Thomas (guitars, vocals, mandolin,) Matt Reiter (bass, guitar, vocals,) and Mike Jacob (drums).

“We wrote this song because we believe in the underdog, in the possibility of a better future, and that it’s not over till it’s over. It is not inevitable that we destroy the planet. It is not inevitable that the bad guys win. We believe in love over money. We believe that getting outside into the wonders of nature is a path to understanding the things that are more important than materialism, things such as community, fresh air, dancing, music, family, and good friends. While we believe and celebrate honored traditions, festive customs, and honored culture in general, we believe there is always a potential for a better way forward than going back. It is not inevitable that the bastards win.”

–explains Erik Johnson

Their debut album, Random Rooms, out now, was recorded in western barns, dirty apartments, midnight parking lots, deep southern forests, and world class studios during road trips throughout the country. The band is currently recording their sophomore album due out in 2021.

