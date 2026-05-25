3 Soft Rock Songs That Defined Summer for Millions of Americans in the 1960s

Soft rock songs were still in their infancy in the 1960s, as the subgenre wouldn’t really kick off until the 1970s. But quite a few gorgeous soft rock songs dropped in the 1960s, and a select few were so closely associated with summertime that many 60s kids today still associate them with warm weather, long car rides, and worry-free times from their childhood. Let’s take a look at a few such songs that will bring you back to a simpler time, shall we?

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“A Summer Song” by Chad & Jeremy from ‘Yesterday’s Gone’ (1964)

Nothing screams “soft rock” and “summer” quite like this folky 1960s hit from Chad & Jeremy. Fans certainly loved it at the time, as this gentle little tune made it all the way to No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

“Summer Rain” by Johnny Rivers from ‘Realization’ (1967)

This one’s a bit of a wild card, as it technically wasn’t released in summer (it dropped in November) and doesn’t neatly fit the definition of soft rock. But in a way, this song is “proto-soft rock” to me, as it has all of the soft rock musical elements that would become popular in the subgenre in later years, particularly the 1970s. It has a controlled, upbeat, but still muted tempo that is still common in soft rock songs today. It’s more of a baroque pop song with soft rock sensibilities, and it’s got “summer” in the name, so why not include it on this list? Rivers really should have released this one a few months prior. Regardless, it became a well-loved summertime song that peaked at No. 14 on the Hot 100 chart.

“Everybody’s Talkin’” by Harry Nilsson from ‘Aerial Ballet’ (1968)

Here’s another song released after autumn had already hit in 1968. But “Everybody’s Talkin’” by Henry Nilsson has such a mellow, sun-soaked vibe that it became a summertime staple in the years that followed its release. A folky soft rock song and one of Nilsson’s most famous tunes, this hit reached No. 6 on the Hot 100. It also won a Grammy Award. Considering the song is about someone who wants to leave the city to live a more peaceful life out in the boonies, more than a few 60s kids likely associate it with warm, sweet summers spent in their families’ summer homes or camping out in the woods once school was out.

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