3 Classic Rock Songs From 1963 That Will Always Be Timeless

The best classic rock songs are not restricted to just one specific era or decade. These three classic rock songs came out in 1963 but will always be timeless.

Videos by American Songwriter

“That Sunday, That Summer” by Nat King Cole

“That Sunday, That Summer” is written by Joe Sherman and George David Weiss. Numerous artists put their own spin on it, including Dinah Washington and Julie London. But it’s Nat King Cole’s that remains the best known.

“That Sunday, That Summer” says, “If I had to choose one moment / To live within my heart / It would be that tender moment / Recalling how we started / Darling, it would be when you smiled at me / That way, that Sunday, that summer.”

“It’s My Party” by Lesley Gore

Lesley Gore had one No. 1 hit, and it’s “It’s My Party”. Her debut single, “It’s My Party” is on her freshman album, I’ll Cry If I Want To.

Written by Herb Wiener, John Gluck Jr., and Wally Gold, “It’s My Party” is a lighthearted tune about realizing that someone you like has just left with someone else. The song says, “Nobody knows where my Johnny has gone / But Judy left the same time / Why was he holding her hand / When he’s supposed to be mine? / It’s my party and I’ll cry if I want to / Cry if I want to / Cry if I want to / You would cry too, if it happened to you.”

Gore received her first nomination for a Grammy with “It’s My Party”. It was later recorded by numerous other artists, including Amy Winehouse. Winehouse’s version appears on Q Soul Bossa Nostra, a Quincy Jones tribute album. Jones produced all the songs on I’ll Cry If I Want To.

“Ring Of Fire” by Johnny Cash

As timeless songs go, “Ring Of Fire” is definitely one of the best. A crossover hit for Johnny Cash, the song was written by June Carter, whom he would later marry, and Merle Kilgore. It was inspired by Carter’s feelings for Cash, while they were both still married to other people.

“Ring Of Fire” says, “Love is a burning thing / And it makes a fiery ring / Bound by wild desire / I fell into a ring of fire / I fell into a burning ring of fire / I went down, down, down and the flames went higher / And it burns, burns, burns / The ring of fire, the ring of fire.”

Although Cash did not write “Ring Of Fire”, it remains one of his signature songs.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images