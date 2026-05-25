Remembering When Supertramp Lost One of Its Twin Artistic Poles in 1983

Differences between band members can be a good thing when it comes to the creative process. That was certainly the case with the British band Supertramp. Benefiting from the distinctive styles and worldviews of songwriters Roger Hodgson and Rick Davies, the band soared to stardom.

Videos by American Songwriter

But those personal differences generally catch up to a band in some way or another. In the case of Supertramp, it came when Hodgson left the band for good in 1983.

Making ‘Breakfast’

They were a songwriting partnership in name only. Roger Hodgson and Rick Davies helped found Supertramp in the late 60s, at which point they did indeed write together. But by the time the band rose to prominence with the 1974 album Crime Of The Century, their third LP, the two men had already started to write completely separately from one another.

And that strategy worked quite well. Davies tended to deliver tunes that were on the bluesy side, all while displaying bits of sarcastic humor, as on the track “Bloody Well Right” from that album. Hodgson tended to go in for material that had more of a pop element and dug deep into philosophical and personal concerns, a la “Dreamer”.

That formula peaked on the 1979 album Breakfast In America. Despite being a relatively faceless band that didn’t play the typical rock-star promotional games, Supertramp delivered an LP that dominated the music scene that year. But that record also indirectly sowed the seeds for Hodgson’s departure.

The Last Straws

Hodgson later claimed that the excessive touring behind Breakfast In America enhanced the schisms between band members. After giving themselves some time, Supertramp reconvened to start making a new album in late 1981. That’s when matters really deteriorated.

During the sessions for …Famous Last Words…, eventually released in 1982, Hodgson and Davies often worked from their respective home studios without ever interacting. Davies wanted the band to return to their progressive roots, specifically with an extended song cycle he’d formulated called “Brother Where You Bound”. For his part, Hodgson thought they should continue in a crossover vein, as on his hit single “It’s Raining Again”.

Neither man walked away from the album satisfied with it. Hodgson, feeling the pull of family life, also wished to slow down the pace of his life. Despite entreaties from the band to stick it out, he decided to leave Supertramp after a 1983 tour. Sadly, the bad blood between the two main camps only intensified from there.

‘Bound’ and Determined

When Roger Hodgson left for a solo career in 1983, he told Davies he had no problem with Supertramp continuing without him. He only asked that the songs that Hodgson wrote and sang be left out of live shows. Davies agreed. Supertramp released their first album without Hodgson in 1985, with “Brother Where You Bound” serving as the title track.

In a few years, however, Davies relented to fans’ demands for all of Supertramp’s back catalog to be represented in their live shows. That meant that the band started playing Hodgson’s songs, negating the earlier agreement. Although there were conversations about him possibly returning for shows over the years, it never happened.

Rick Davies passed away in 1985. Thus, Supertramp never quite enjoyed the victory lap that their massive success deserved.

Photo by Patrick AVENTURIER/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images