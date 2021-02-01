Listen & Subscribe to BiB

Together with American Songwriter and Sean Ulbs of The Eiffels, we had the pleasure of interviewing The Messenger Birds over Zoom video!

The Messenger Birds is not a rock band. It’s just two guys (Parker Bengry and Chris Williams). But there is more to this two-piece than meets the eye and a lot of noise to back it up. The Messenger Birds have quickly gained a reputation for putting on an intensely loud and energetic live show, and if you weren’t paying attention, you’d think there were five people on stage. With catchy hooks, monster riffs, and unapologetic lyrics, their Detroit brand of alt-rock is often reminiscent of bands like Queens of the Stone Age, The Black Keys, Arctic Monkeys, and even Nirvana.

While the world has unfortunately slowed down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this certainly has not stopped the duo in their tracks by any stretch of the imagination. After releasing a string of singles (such as the widely popular “Phantom Limb,” which has accumulated over 5 million streams on Spotify since hitting the platform on Halloween of 2018, and the intense and apocalyptic “Play Dead (Just for Tonight)) as well as creating and co-hosting their own podcast titled “We Got Ourselves (And Kevin) Into This”, the guys are just getting started.

Written almost entirely in the fall of 2018 and recorded in early 2019, the album feels eerily like a premonition of what is happening now in the world. It walks the line between the personal and political and paints stark portraits of a surreal existence in an increasingly polarized and dystopian society.

Despite not being able to tour in support of the record release, there is no doubt that the band will find a way to push forward. And as soon as it is possible, they’ll be back touring and playing as relentlessly as they were in 2019, appearing alongside household names like Tame Impala, Vampire Weekend, And Lizzo at Mo Pop Festival and supporting artists like ‘68, Wilson, The Fall of Troy, and many others.

It doesn’t matter what you put in their way – nothing is going to stop The Messenger Birds from making noise.

The Messenger Birds released their debut album ‘Everything Has To Fall Apart Eventually’ on October 7th, 2020.

We want to hear from you! Please email Tera@BringinitBackwards.com.

www.BringinitBackwards.com

Listen & Subscribe to BiB

Follow our podcast on Instagram and Twitter!