Together with American Songwriter and Sean Ulbs of The Eiffels, we had the pleasure of interviewing Oxymorrons over Zoom video!

When you think about Alternative music Oxymorrons undoubtedly come to mind. The New York-based boundary-pushers have made a name for themselves in the spirit of change – building a movement from years of being told they were too rock for hip-hop, too hip-hop for rock. They boldly committed to creating music that defies arbitrary rules of classification, cementing the band as early pioneers of the modern genre-blending revolution and receiving co-signs from Billboard, The Fader, Complex, VIBE, Hypebeast, Highsnobiety, Ebro Darden’s Beats 1.

As the newest addition to Jason Aalon Butler’s (Fever 333) Artist Collective ‘333 Wreckords Crew’, Oxymorrons expanded their sound with their first release under the collective, “Justice”. With the recent signing to 333 Wreckords and release of “Justice”, they’re finally getting the recognition they deserve in the Alt-Scene with support from Kerrang!, Revolver, Discover Mag, Hot Topic and BBC1’s Daniel Carter.

Although 2020 was the year of the pandemic Oxymorrons solidified their base, finished a new album and are in prime position to bring the noise in 2021.

Oxymorrons set the tone for 2021 with their single “Green Vision” – a blended hip-hop x hard-rock vibe that makes you want to hit the mosh pit and the dance floor.

