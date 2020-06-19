​​

​​“May 1st marked the release of Infinitely Ordinary, the debut album from alt-rockers The Wrecks. Made up of 8 honest tracks that fully encompass the Los Angeles-based quartet’s desire for perfection that is anything but ordinary, this album is the culmination of over two years of hard work. I’d love for you to dance and sing and rock out to these songs like I am today – https://thewrecks.ffm.to/infinitelyordinaryus​​



​​Led by vocalist/producer Nick Anderson and rounded out by Aaron Kelley (bass), Nick “Schmizz” Schmidt (guitar) and Billy Nally (drums), The Wrecks have created an album that jumps from the anxiety-inducing “Freaking Out” to the self-sabotage anthem “Fvck Somebody”, the heart-pounding “Out Of Style,” to the introspective ballads title track – and throughout it all, Anderson had one goal in mind. “Music has to be honest for me, before anything else,” he says. “All of our songs are through stories, the anecdotes all happened—that’s the only way I know how to write something that feels impactful.

”​​The Wrecks formed in 2015 in Thousand Oaks, CA. With heavy influences from The Pixies, The Strokes, and Weezer, they snuck into a recording studio to self-produce their debut EP, We Are The Wrecks. The group’s 2018 follow-up, Panic Vertigo, earned similar acclaim, with Ones To Watch hailing the four-piece as “indie rock’s best-kept-secret” and Billboard calling them “as authentic and honest as possible.” Since then, the band has secured a number of nationwide tours while opening for bands such as Nothing But Thieves, Silversun Pickups, The Struts, New Politics, Paramore, and All Time Low.”​​

​​

