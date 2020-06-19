Josie Dunne Explains Storytelling & Quarantine Music Videos to ‘Pitch List’

This week, Chris hops on Zoom to chat with rising pop songstress Josie Dunne! Josie has amassed millions of streams on her music, and recently released a brand new EP, “Late Teens / Early Twenties”. Listen on to hear our chat about the legendary Warner/Chappell coffee machine, how working with country writers laid a foundation for strong lyrics and storytelling as a pop artist, recording a music video fully in quarantine and more.

Plus: Watch Josie’s exclusive performance of her song “Sunday Morning” filmed for Pitch List.

Chris Lindsey is a #1, Grammy-nominated American country music songwriter and record producer. Lindsey has created major hits for Taylor Swift, The Civil Wars, Adam Lambert, Carrie Underwood, Kenny Chesney, Kellie Pickler, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Martina McBride, Sara Evans, Lonestar and many others. Lindsey has over 250 commercial recordings of his songs selling 90 Million records and counting.