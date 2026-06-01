Mick Jagger Says He “Can’t Wait” to Go on Tour With The Rolling Stones Again

Mick Jagger is ready to get back on the road. In an interview with BBC Radio 2, The Rolling Stones frontman revealed that he’d be down to tour with the band again.

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“I’d love to go on tour,” Jagger said. “I can’t wait.”

As for when fans can expect such a trek, Jagger stated, “I don’t think it’s going to be this year. But hopefully it’s going to be as soon as possible.”

The band’s last tour came in 2024, when they hit the road in support of their LP, Hackney Diamonds.

What to Know About The Rolling Stones’ Forthcoming Album

Presently, the Stones are promoting their forthcoming album, Foreign Tongues, which is due out July 10. In the BBC interview, Jagger spoke about the process of making the album.

Of the album-making process, Jagger noted, “Everything’s different because it’s, like, 60 years ago. It’s not going to be the same.”

Even with that truth in mind, Ronnie Wood said that the vibes in the studio haven’t changed over the band’s decades together

“It’s always a laugh, always creative, That’s hard work in the studio because you got to get your part right in your mind enough to please the songwriter,” he said. “This album is Mick’s baby, really. He’s kind of been working on these tracks for a long time, just in a demo way.”

Speaking of Jagger, Wood said that his longtime bandmate’s lyrics “never cease to amaze me.”

“The way he plays with words and paints pictures consistently throughout the career of the band and then with this album, it’s phenomenal,” he said.

Wood continued by discussing one such song on the LP, “In the Stars.”

“I think Mick was thinking when he wrote the words that it’s in the stars. In other words, let’s celebrate this wonderful feeling, freedom of voice,” Wood said. “He can get in there and sell that song. Keith and I can go back 40 years with old riffs and build it up into a new thing.”

The Rolling Stones’ Foreign Tongues is due out July 10.

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