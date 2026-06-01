3 Country Albums From the 1970s That Quietly Changed Music Forever

In the mood for some spectacular but somewhat calm country albums from the 1970s? These three records changed country music forever, and they did it all without the glitz and glamor or big-band sounds of popular country acts at the time. These three albums will soothe you and dazzle you all at once. I know they certainly have that effect on me.

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‘Jolene’ by Dolly Parton (1974)

Often considered Dolly Parton’s magnum opus, it’s lovely that such a sweet, soft, and gentle album revolutionized country in such a big way back in 1974. Jolene has many of Parton’s most lovable hits, from that title track to “I Will Always Love You”. The record as a whole was a smash hit that kicked off Parton’s ascent to superstardom. It peaked at No. 6 on the Hot Country Albums chart and No. 3 on the Cashbox Country Albums chart.

‘Red Headed Stranger’ by Willie Nelson (1975)

I remember listening to this record as a kid and being so soothed by it. Songs like “Blue Eyes Crying In The Rain” are so gentle and catchy all at once. The subject of this concept album might be on the dark side (it’s an early outlaw country record about a man who kills his wife and runs from the law, after all). However, it really did quietly change country music for good. Outlaw country would be known for rowdier music in the years that followed, a la Waylon Jennings and Merle Haggard. But Nelson managed to help perpetuate the subgenre’s popularity with a relatively gentle-sounding record.

Red Headed Stranger was a hit upon its release. It peaked at No. 1 on the Top Country Albums chart and No. 28 on the Billboard 200.

‘John Prine’ by John Prine (1971)

John Prine bridged the gaps between singer-songwriter tunes, folk music, and country stylings in a way that hadn’t been done before 1971. This self-titled debut album is a legendary one. And I imagine there isn’t another debut country record from that era that matches the sheer emotional weight and power behind this one. This entry on our list of country albums from the 1970s is loaded with some of Prine’s finest works, from “Sam Stone” to “Paradise”. Get the tissues out for this one, folks.

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