On This Day in 1992, Billy Ray Cyrus Was at No. 1 With a Cover That Became a Cultural Touchstone and Sparked a Public Feud

On this day (June 1) in 1992, Billy Ray Cyrus was at the top of the Hot Country Songs chart with his debut single “Achy Breaky Heart.” The track spent five consecutive weeks at No. 1. Later that year, it won Single of the Year at the CMA Awards. It was also a crossover hit, reaching No. 4 on the Hot 100. Moreover, the song became a cultural phenomenon and has been credited with popularizing line dancing in the United States.

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While Cyrus is the only artist widely associated with “Achy Breaky Heart,” he wasn’t the first to record it. The Marcy Brothers were the first to release the Don Von Tress-penned track in 1991 under the title “Don’t Tell My Heart.” However, their version wasn’t a hit. Cyrus’ version, though, was the first country song to reach Platinum status in nearly a decade. The last single to achieve the feat was “Islands in the Stream,” a duet featuring Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton.

“Achy Breaky Heart” was a massive hit, but it didn’t give Cyrus the momentum needed for future domination of the country chart. He had five top 10 hits before the end of the 1990s, but hasn’t yet returned to No. 1 as a solo artist. In 2019, the version of Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” hit No. 1 on the Hot 100, as well as several international charts.

Despite receiving mixed reviews and public criticism, “Achy Break Heart” turned out to be more than a hit song. It has since been credited with opening the door for pop-leaning acts like Faith Hill and Shania Twain to find success in country music.

Billy Ray Cyrus and Travis Tritt’s Public Feud

“Achy Breaky Heart” is also largely responsible for the line dance craze that hit country music bars and clubs across the United States in the 1990s. This is part of what led Travis Tritt to share his thoughts on the song. According to Billboard, his opinion caused a public feud between the artists.

When asked for his opinion of the song, Tritt called it frivolous. “I don’t think ‘Achy Breaky Heart’ makes much of a statement,” he added. In a subsequent interview, he said, “I simply said that I didn’t like a song, didn’t like a video, and darned sure didn’t want to turn country music into an ass-wiggling contest.” Tritt added, “You would have thought I cut up a picture of the Pope.”

Roughly six months later, Billy Ray Cyrus won Favorite Country Single at the American Music Awards with “Achy Breaky Heart.” During his acceptance speech, he addressed his critics in general and Tritt in particular. “As far as I’m concerned, to those people who don’t like ‘Achy Breaky Heart,’ here’s a quarter, call someone who cares,” he said, referencing Tritt’s 1991 hit.

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