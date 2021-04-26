Bringin’ it Backwards: Interview with Tim Kasher of Cursive

Listen & Subscribe to BiB

We had the pleasure of interviewing Tim Kasher of Cursive from The Casbah in San Diego CA

** This interview was recorded prior to the COVID-19 pandemic **

Get Fixed ripples with the visceral intensity and keen, unexpected melodicism for which Cursive has long been celebrated, as illustrated in searing first single “Barricades;” the alternately pummeling and anthemic “Black Hole Town;” and the more atmospheric, moody “Marigolds.” While the album was largely born out of the same sessions as Vitriola with founding drummer Clint Schnase, “Stranded Satellite” and “Black Hole Town” were recorded this year and feature touring drummer Pat Oakes.

“We’re quite proud of the work we’ve done on both Vitriola and Get Fixed,” explains singer/guitarist Tim Kasher in a letter describing the genesis of the new album. “In certain ways, they may forever be considered companion pieces, but Get Fixed feels as though it’s been emancipated from the Vitriola session: the extra care and attention it received has helped it develop an identity very much its own. These songs of anger, frustration, helplessness and loss feel more poignant to us now than even a year ago — we’re thrilled to finally introduce them to our world.”

The follow-up to the band’s acclaimed Vitriola—which earned high praise from NPR Music, Noisey, Stereogum, Pitchfork, SPIN, Paste, NYLON, FLOOD, The Talkhouse, and Under the Radar, among many others—Get Fixed is now available via 15 Passenger.

