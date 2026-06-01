“We Need a Miracle”: Grand Ole Opry Announcer Bill Cody Hospitalized as He Awaits Double Transplant

Bill Cody is facing a major health crisis. The longtime Grand Ole Opry announcer is currently in the ICU as he awaits both a heart and a kidney transplant, his daughter, Hannah, revealed in a statement posted by WSM Radio.

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“Friends. Prayer warriors. I believe in the power of prayer and my daddy needs prayers,” Hannah wrote. “A little over three weeks ago he was admitted to the ICU in heart failure and kidney failure.”

Following his admission, Bill went through weeks of “being on a roller coaster of emotions, tests, dialysis, medications, steps forwards and steps backwards.” Eventually, Bill and his family learned that his “only option for survival would be a double transplant, heart and kidney.”

After that determination was made, Bill’s family prayed “that he would pass all necessary tests to qualify for the transplant list.”

While Bill managed to do just that, he experienced a setback in the days that followed.

“His heart strength and ability to pump blood took a downward spiral,” Hannah wrote. “We got a call from his doctor early this morning that they were having to intubate him to put him on ECMO (a machine that does the hearts job for him).”

Bill Cody’s Family Asks for Prayers

In the wake of this update, Hannah asked her dad’s fans to pray for three things in particular. First, that Bill “will not experience any of the risks that come along with ECMO – stroke, blood clots, infection.”

Second, that Bill is able to rest and gain strength will on the ECMO, which “his biggest hurdle for transplant qualification right now.”

Finally, that the transplant team is able to find her dad a suitable donor.

“We need a miracle and we know God is able,” Hannah concluded. “Please, if you’re able, stop and pray for these things. Our family can’t thank you enough. We love you all.”

Over his nearly five decade-long career in broadcasting, Bill has been inducted into the Country Radio Hall of Fame, received a star on the Music City Walk of Fame, and has earned CMA, ACM, and Billboard Award nominations.

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