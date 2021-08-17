Bringin’ it Backwards: Interview with Two Feet

Listen & Subscribe to BiB

We had the pleasure of interviewing Two Feet over Zoom video!

Two Feet enters his next era with the release of brand new single “Fire In My Head,” further cementing the signature fusion of confrontational alternative and structure-defiant electronic music that has launched him to 1.5 billion streams, Gold and Platinum scanned singles, a #1 hit on the Billboard Alternative chart, a $1 million NFT drop and more. Alongside the new song and video, out now on AWAL, Two Feet has unveiled a run of full-band, headlining fall tour dates at The Novo in Los Angeles, Webster Hall in New York City, The Fillmore in San Francisco and more, all of which are on-sale today. Reflecting on the new chapter, Two Feet says, “For ‘Fire In My Head’ I wanted to revisit the sound of my first EP. I think this song does it well with an updated energy.”

Listen to “Fire In My Head” and watch the lyric video, full of beachside, black-and-white nostalgia: https://twofeet.ffm.to/fireinmyheadvideo

Find the full list of dates for Two Feet’s 2021 fall tour, and purchase tickets here: https://twofeetmusic.com/tour

“Fire In My Head” arrives on the heels of Two Feet’s conceptual new album, Max Maco is Dead Right?. Released earlier this spring and centered around the sudden rise and demise of a visionary artist named Max Maco, the album found Two Feet embodying the troubled, titular persona as he confronted the challenges of fame, excess and heartbreak.

Before writing any of the music, Two Feet devised a 25-page map of Maco’s life story, enlisted the same acting coach who helped Rami Malek with his transformation into Freddie Mercury, and created sweeping productions that combined his love of flamenco guitar with trap beats on songs like “Flatline,” rock with the pulsing dance grooves he used to DJ at drag shows on “Never Enough,” and more.

Upon its release, Max Maco racked up more than 25 million streams, appearing on Spotify’s Times Square Billboard, while Two Feet performed on Rolling Stone’s Twitch, took over Reddit’s r/Music, guest hosted SiriusXM’s Alt Nation, and headlined San Diego’s California Center for the Arts last month.

Having toured with Panic! At The Disco and played festivals like Austin City Limits, Bonnaroo and Hangout, Two Feet’s fall tour marks his long-awaited return to the road, where he’ll preview even more new music alongside his power trio. Preview the setup with Two Feet and his band’s live performance of “Fire” from Max Maco Is Dead Right?.

We want to hear from you! Please email Tera@BringinitBackwards.com.

www.BringinitBackwards.com

#podcast #interview #bringinbackpod #TwoFeet #zoom #aspn #americansongwriter #americansongwriterpodcastnetwork

Listen & Subscribe to BiB

Follow our podcast on Instagram and Twitter!