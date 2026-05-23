4 Country Crossover Songs From the 90s That Should Have Earned More Recognition

The 90s were all about pop-country experimentation. From Faith Hill to Shania Twain, here are some country songs with a little bit of pop flair. In my opinion, these songs should have gotten more recognition in their day.

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“It Will Be Me” by Faith Hill

Even though Hill’s Breathe is one of the most successful country pop albums of all time, there are definitely songs on this project that deserve a second listen. One of those is “It Will Be Me”, in which Hill sings about never giving up on someone, even if they don’t believe you’ll stick to that promise.

“Fool, I’m A Woman” by Sara Evans

Even though Evans had most of her breakout hits on 2000’s Born To Fly, there are definitely some notable songs on her second album. In “Fool, I’m A Woman”, Evans assures her partner that she’s not one to be messed with.

With a woman it’s imperative you show her that you love her.

If you don’t it’s her prerogative to change like the weather.

I’m seeing the signs.

You know I use to think love was blind.

Well, fool I’m a woman and I’m bound to change my mind.

“(If You’re Not In It For Love) I’m Outta Here!” by Shania Twain

It’s worth mentioning that this song is definitely recognized as one of Twain’s greatest hits. However, it doesn’t get nearly as much attention as songs like “Man! I Feel Like A Woman” or “You’re Still The One”. As is expected, this pop-country track brings out that sassy side of Twain that we all know and love, especially when the pop star says, “I’m Outta Here!”

“Good Lookin’ Man” by LeAnn Rimes

I don’t know what it was about female country stars in the 90s, but so many of these songs are nothing short of tongue-in-cheek, and I absolutely love it. In “Good Lookin’ Man”, Rimes wastes no time saying what she’s thinking about a handsome stranger.

“Baby I’ve got this strong feelin’ / Strong as a woman can / I’m lookin’ into the face of love / And it’s a good lookin’ man.”

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