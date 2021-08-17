Mitchell TenPenny Plots To Us It Did Tour for the Fall

Mithcell Tenpenny is hitting the road this fall for his To Us It Did Tour. The “TK” singer announced

The 27-date trek kicks off on September 23 in Wantagh, New York, following the release of Tenpenny’s new EP Midtown Diaries out September 10. He will continue making stops in Orlando, Atlanta, Pittsburgh, Baton Rouge, Chicago, and more, before wrapping on December 18 in Royal Oak, Michigan.

“It’s been so much fun getting back to live shows this summer,” says Mitchell. “I’m grateful for all the technology that allowed me to stay in touch with my fans and to stream performances in the last year, but nothing can replace LIVE music. It feels so good to see all the places we get to play this fall and we are stoked about the shows with Chris, and Dierks, too because we love the opportunity to make new fans!”

Joining Tenpenny on the road will be opening act Drew Green.

TO US IT DID TOUR dates:



September 23 Wantagh, NY Mulcahy’s

September 24 Norfolk, VA The NorVa

September 30 Ponte Vedra Beach, FL Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

October 2 Charlotte, NC AvidXchange Music Factory

October 7 Orlando, FL The Plaza Live

October 8 Atlanta, GA The Eastern

October 10 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium

October 14 Florence, AZ Country Thunder Arizona 2021 +

October 15 Indianapolis. IN Ruoff Music Center**

October 16 Pittsburgh, PA The Pavilion at Star Lake**

October 21 Little Rock, AR First Security Amphitheater*

October 22 New Braunfels, TX Whitewater Amphitheater*

October 23 Grand Prairie, TX Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie*

November 4 Rapid City, SD Summit Arena at The Monument*

November 5 Rochester, MN Mayo Civic Center Arena*

November 6 Bemidji, MN Sanford Center*

November 11 Sugar Land, TX Smart Financial Centre*

November 12 Baton Rouge, LA Raising Cane’s River Center*

November 13 Corpus Christi, TX Concrete Street Amphitheater*

November 18 Green Bay, WI Resch Center*

November 19 Coralville, IA Xtream Arena*

November 20 Dekalb, IL Northern Illinois Univ.– Convocation Ctr*

December 11 Chicago, IL Joe’s Sports Bar

December 15 New York, NY Webster Hall

December 16 Sayreville, NJ Starland Ballroom

December 17 Columbus, OH ExpressLive! Indoor Pavilion

December 18 Royal Oak, MI Royal Oak Music Theatre*



*Chris Young’s “Famous Friends 2021” Tour

**Dierks Bentley’s “Beers On Me Tour”

+ Festival date