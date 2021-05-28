Bringin’ it Backwards: Interview with Wilderado

Listen & Subscribe to BiB

We had the pleasure of interviewing Wilderado over Zoom video!

Tulsa Indie-rock trio Wilderado has released their new single “Head Right” – available to stream on all DSPs via Bright Antenna Records. A confident and boisterous slice of rock n’ roll, “Head Right” builds on what the band does best – combining soaring melodies with lush three-part harmonies – and is the first new song released from their forthcoming debut album, due out later this year.

Produced by Angelo Petraglia (Kings of Leon, Patty Griffin) and Chad Copelin (Sufjan Stevens, LANY), “Head Right” is the first taste of new music from Wilderdo since releasing their 2020 single “Take Some Time,” which saw incredible remixes from alt-J, RJD2, Emancipator, and Kyle McEvoy & Ezzy. Formed in the California mountains in 2015, Wilderado has since accrued more than 70 MILLION streams across platforms and 3 MILLION monthly listeners. With several EPS and singles to their name, the band has built a passionate fan base through years of consistent touring with the likes of Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie, Pete Yorn, Judah & the Lion, Mt. Joy, and Rainbow Kitten Surprise and main stage festival performances at Lollapalooza, BottleRock, Austin City Limits and more.Wilderado’s new single “Head Right” is out now!

