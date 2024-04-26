Darius Rucker and Jennifer Nettles Go Behind the Song: “Never Been Over”

Videos by American Songwriter

“Never Been Over”

Written by Darius Rucker, Lee Thomas Miller, John Osborne

Featuring Jennifer Nettles

Darius Rucker teams up with Jennifer Nettles on the heartbreak ballad “Never Been Over,” which he penned with Lee Thomas Miller and Brothers Osborne’s John Osborne. Originally featured on his 2023 album Carolyn’s Boy, Rucker re-recorded the song to include Nettles on the new version.

Osborne recalls Miller bringing the idea to the table on the day the trio signed onto Zoom in May 2020. “Lee is a lyric and idea machine,” Osborne says. “He shows up with not only great concepts but ones that want to be written. Darius and I are both artists, so it’s always great to have a real professional in the room.”

Osborne says the second verse embodies some of his favorite lyrics: We’ve been two pink lines to up all night / Brake on the left / Gas on the right. “At the time, my wife and I were trying for kids, and it was inspiring to imagine the first 16 years of fatherhood wrapped up in so little lyric,” Osborne notes. “Our kids are one year old now. The lines hit a little differently these days. … Darius loves old-school country and loves going there. Writing it felt like putting on an old pair of jeans.”

For Rucker and Nettles, the last line in the chorus holds the most meaning: Never been one last long look across your shoulder / We’ve been a lot of things / But we’ve never been over.“That just breaks my heart every time I sing it,” says Rucker. “I always wanted it to be a duet. We got Jennifer Nettles to do it. The meaning is more instilled with Jennifer singing. It’s more what the song is about.”

Adds Nettles: “I love Darius’ writing. He has always had an easy, approachable perspective and tone to all his songs. There’s an accessibility to him. You hear his songs and you feel like you grew up with him. This song has that same quality. I love the line, Never been one last long look across your shoulder. It’s very cinematic. You can see the movie moment in your mind’s eye.”

Rucker praises his duet partner and says Nettles “brings greatness” to “Never Been Over.” Meanwhile, Nettles hopes her performance allows the listener to see the couple’s relationship in the song as a true “we.”

“For me, there’s a very ‘meta’ quality to Darius and me singing this song together,” Nettles says.

“We’ve each been in this business for decades and have been ‘known’ in different bands and art forms. And we just keep on evolving and expanding. As the song says, We’ve been a lot of things, but we’ve never been over!”