Together with American Songwriter, we had the pleasure of interviewing Young Culture over Zoom video!

Young Culture, the Albany, NY natives, are a three-piece alternative rock band. Childhood friends Alex Magnan (vocals), Gabe Pietrafesa (guitar), and Troy Burchett (guitar) quickly realized that they shared the same love of music. However, life moved on, different directions were taken and five years later, the boys banded together to create their lively and energetic group, Young Culture.

The group takes influence from pop, hip-hop, country, hardcore, and alternative rock genres, all of which seamlessly blend the diverse backgrounds and styles of each member of the group. This is demonstrated in their recent single, “Holiday In Vegas”, which explodes with an upbeat melody, a catchy chorus, and accurately depicts the fun, light-heartedness that can be your early 20s.

Young Culture are three guys genuinely doing what they love – connecting to listeners through their experiences and sharing an overall love for their community.

The band recently released their debut album via Equal Vision Records.

